Forecast: A wonderful September day in St. Louis

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A pleasant fall breeze will deliver a wonderful September day. Skies will be sunny and winds will get gusty at times. Morning temperatures are in the 60s and afternoon highs will reach the lower-80s. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the 50s.

Thursday and Friday look amazing. Sunny skies both days with high temperatures in the low 80s. A big warm-up will surge into the area this weekend as summer heat returns.

High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will soar well into the 90s with hot weather lasting into early next week.