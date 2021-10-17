Forecast: Cool fall weather with some showers expected this week

St. Louis Weather:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A chilly Fall morning will give way to a beautiful October afternoon. Lots of sunshine today with temperatures warming from the 40s this morning to near 70 this afternoon with a light west wind. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with temperatures again dropping into the 40s.
Monday will bring more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-70s. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through Wednesday when a new cold front will sweep across the region bringing a few evening showers followed by cooler temperatures and highs in the 60s the rest of the week.