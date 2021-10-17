Forecast: Cool fall weather with some showers expected this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A chilly Fall morning will give way to a beautiful October afternoon.  Lots of sunshine today with temperatures warming from the 40s this morning to near 70 this afternoon with a light west wind.  Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with temperatures again dropping into the 40s. 

Monday will bring more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-70s.  Temperatures will stay in the 70s through Wednesday when a new cold front will sweep across the region bringing a few evening showers followed by cooler temperatures and highs in the 60s the rest of the week. 

