Forecast: Dry Summer Heat Returns for The Weekend

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another beautiful day is on tap for our Friday, but the new warm-up begins under sunny skies. Today’s temperatures will reach the mid-80s with a southeast breeze. Tonight will be clear and mild with a low in the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday look hot, dry and breezy. High temperatures both days will reach well into the 90s. The hot weather will continue into early next week before thunderstorms arrive by the middle of the week dropping temperatures back into the 80s.