Forecast: Frigid temperatures settle on St. Louis

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Prepare for some very cold temperatures tonight and tomorrow. It should be around six degrees when you wake up on Friday.

The area saw some light snow this morning. The totals for many communities south of St. Louis range from a quarter to a half-inch.

Gusty winds bring more cold air from the northwest. Temperatures will fall slowly through the afternoon with the wind chill near zero degrees.

The winds should ease this evening but the temperatures will fall into the single digits. Tomorrow morning is expected to be sunny but cold. We wake up around 6 degrees. Temperatures will try to climb back to around 20 degrees later Friday.

Nearly steady temps Friday night into Saturday. Increasing clouds Saturday morning with rain showers developing in the afternoon. Temps will climb to near 40, but the onset of precipitation could still see temps near freezing. There is the potential for patchy freezing drizzle late Saturday morning before the day fully warm up.