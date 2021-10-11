Forecast: High winds and hail are possible during today’s unsettled weather

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Showers and storms with a risk for severe weather today. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat.

The National Weather Service reports that storms are expected until this afternoon. Some of them may not last long and most of them are not severe. But, a few of them will be strong enough to produce damaging winds, hail, and possibly a tornado. They will only impact a small part of the area. Be prepared before you head out for the day.

Check the radar to see where the storms may be forming. The weather situation appears to be an evolving situation.

The weather will be dryer tonight with more sunshine tomorrow.