ST. LOUIS — A winter storm warning is in effect until noon. Snow is coming down, and roads are quickly getting covered. There are a lot of road crews out on both sides of the Mississippi River. The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid driving on area highways, if possible.

The rain took much longer to switch over to snow along the I-70 corridor, which will lower snow totals to the west and north. The snow is falling and will continue to fall through the morning commute.

Around four to six inches of snow fell across the St. Louis area this morning. Some southern portions of the region will see more snow. 4-6” of snow in STL.

The snow is expected to exit the area by late morning. There will likely be a few more rain and snow showers the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s with gusts around 25 mph.

The forecast for Thursday and Friday is dry, but more snow is expected this weekend.