Forecast: Rain is expected to switch to snow near St. Louis this week

St. Louis Weather:

Five-day precipitation forecast for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Milder weather on tap for the next few days. Sunshine with highs in the mid-40s today. Clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 20s overnight. Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Things get interesting Wednesday into Thursday. Widespread rain develops Wednesday with highs around 60. Wednesday night into Thursday morning we’ll see this rain transition to snow from northwest to southeast as colder air moves in.

St. Louis forecast for snow and rain

There are still many questions about the timing of when rain changes to snow. This ultimately will have a big impact on the accumulation forecast. The potential for the highest snowfall amounts looks to be from central Missouri into northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois.

The forecast is still developing and there are a lot of things that could change. Stay tuned for more details as data comes together as we get closer to the event.