ST. LOUIS — A storm system is approaching the St. Louis area from the west today. Another day with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers or even storms will be possible later this morning. Some of these storms could produce some small hail, but the threat is low compared to what’s to come this evening.

Storms are going to develop ahead of a cold front this afternoon to our west and then merge into a line and race eastward across the St. Louis area Saturday evening into tonight. Timing looks to begin impacting our western counties between 5-6pm and be out of our viewing area by about 11pm.

The overall tornado threat with this system is not zero, but lower compared to our last few severe weather events. Today’s severe risk begins as large hail while we see individual supercells develop, then transition to more of a wind threat as the storms merge into a line. Hail could be very large initially, think golf ball to baseball size. Storms should gradually become less intense as they move east and lose some instability.

Behind this system will be much colder with gusty winds. Wrap around showers are likely into Sunday, especially for the northern half of the region, and a few snowflakes could even mix in. Surface temperatures will remain well above freezing, so no concerns with accumulations. Temperatures will fall over the course of the day and wind chills will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures rebound to the 60s Monday and 70s Tuesday. Rain and storm chances increase mid to late week.

