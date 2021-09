St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Scattered storms linger early Wednesday. These will come to an end through the morning. Clouds decrease through the day and we’ll see cooler temperatures, near average for mid-September. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday looks really nice with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s. Friday will be a bit warmer with just a slight chance of an afternoon storm. Weekend temps take up back to the upper 80s.