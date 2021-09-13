Forecast: Scattered showers possible Tuesday

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The weekend was very warm and breezy with smoke in our atmosphere keeping those temperatures from climbing into the mid-90s. Today, that smoke concentration should be lower and the smoke should be gone by tomorrow. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Mostly clear tonight with lows around 70.

Tuesday will still be warmer than normal with highs around 90 and humidity will be increasing along with cloud cover. We could start to see a few isolated storms by Tuesday afternoon but those storm chances increase Tuesday evening and overnight ahead of a cold front.

Showers and a few storms continue through much of the day Wednesday.