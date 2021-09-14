Forecast: Severe weather possible Tuesday evening

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tuesday will be warm and breezy, highs near 90. Sunshine to start, but clouds increase this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Showers and thunderstorms develop this evening. A few storms may be strong to severe, bringing strong wind gusts and hail.

Showers and a few storms continue overnight and through much of Wednesday. Overnight temps drop into the 60s.

Highs Wednesday will be in the low 80s. We start to dry out by Wednesday evening. Thursday and Friday will be a bit warmer with just a slight chance of an afternoon storm.