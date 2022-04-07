St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cool dry start this morning will turn to spotty showers this afternoon. Expect a windy and chilly day with temperatures in the 50s and gusts up to 30 mph. Tonight’s showers may also produce some light snow but no accumulations are expected.

Chilly, windy with spotty showers will continue Friday with highs only in the 40s. This weekend looks dry with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Warmer temperatures are expected early next week with some showers and storms.