Forecast: Temperatures reach the low 90s before possible storms

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We can expect another beautiful day today, but it will start to heat up again, especially this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures reaching the low-90s.

A quick-hitting thunderstorm or two is possible this evening followed by cooler weather late tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.

The rest of the week looks amazing! Sunny warm days and clear cool nights. Daytime highs in the low to mid-80s and overnight lows will range from the 50s to mid-60s.