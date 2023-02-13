ST. LOUIS — We have two rounds of unsettled weather this week. The first will be Tuesday and the second will come Thursday. Neither one looks like an all day rain set-up, but both will bring some more gusty winds to the area.

St. Louis forecast: Tuesday, 7 a.m.

For Tuesday, I expect some quick hitting rain showers during the morning. Then a more substantial band of rain and possibly a few isolated rumbles of thunder will cross the region during the afternoon. The rain should roll out of the area by early evening.

This second batch of rain will be accompanied by the strongest winds of the day, sustained at 30 mph, with some gusts to 50 mph possible. Winds will settle gradually during the evening hours.

Wednesday will be a beautiful day with northern counties in the 50s while southern counties may surge into the low 70s. Wednesday night into Thursday will mark our next unsettled weather period of the week.

A few showers and thunderstorms will move through our southern viewing area Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The winds will be very gusty. Much colder air will return to the region on Friday.