Freeze warning in effect Thursday morning and evening

ST. LOUIS – It’s not an April Fool’s joke, temperatures have dropped near or below freezing for some in the St. Louis area Thursday morning.

Expect temperatures to climb into the upper 40s Thursday with complete sunshine. The north winds will be breezy at times. As temperatures fall close to 30 Thursday night, a second freeze of the week is expected. This one will be even tougher on the plants.

In the extended forecast we have it all: the 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and even 80! What don’t we have? Much rain, if any.

The weekend is a stairstep to 80! Friday the area will see the 50s. Saturday will be in the 60s and close in on 70. By early next week, the area may see its second 80-degree temperature of 2021! Rain chances are pretty much nil with sunshine throughout.