Freeze warning in effect tonight, warm-up coming for Easter weekend

ST. LOUIS – Much colder air is flowing into the Bi-state area and this will make for a blustery day Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. 

Temperatures will remain in the 40s most of the day and only briefly recover into the low-50s Wednesday afternoon. It will be clear and cold Wednesday night with low temperatures dropping into the 20s. 

Thursday will be sunny, but cold for early April with high temperatures near 50. Another night of near-freezing temperatures is likely Thursday night before a big warm-up heading into the Easter holiday weekend.

