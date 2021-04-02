Freeze warning in effect until 9 a.m. Friday, Easter is looking warm

ST. LOUIS – It’s a difficult morning for some plants and vegetation as Friday is the second morning with our temperatures below freezing. This is a widespread hard freeze that could bring impacts. Luckily, this is the last of it as a warmup begins throughout the day Friday. Temperatures will climb above freezing after 9:00 a.m. with highs trying to touch 60 later. This is the final day below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the extended forecast. Upper-level ridging shifts the air mass from cool to warm.

The holiday weekend boasts sunshine with temperatures in the upper-60s to mid-70s Saturday.

There is high confidence that the area will remain dry through early next week. Uncertainty arrives Wednesday into Thursday with the chance of rain and storms. FOX 2 meteorologists will watch the timing of this as the Cardinals’ home opener is Thursday.