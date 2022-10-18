ST. LOUIS – A freeze warning is in effect until 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It’s expected to be abnormally cold, with air anchored across our area through Wednesday. It’s going to be sunny and brisk in the St. Louis metro area, with winds and a temperature high around 50. Overnight is set to be cold, with temps as low as 30. Wednesday is going to be mostly sunny with a high of 53 and low of 35.

Fair skies Thursday and Friday with steady warming, and highs from 66 to 70 and lows from 36 to 40. It will be in the mid 70s by Saturday and Sunday.