‘Freeze Warning’ issued for St. Louis region tonight – May damage plumbing & plants

St. Louis Weather:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Meteorologists are warning about freezing temperatures this week. The National Weather Service says that a freeze warning is in effect from midnight until 9:00 am Wednesday. Temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected.
The warning is for portions of Illinois, east-central Missouri. The freezing conditions could kill crops, other vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Meteorologist Angela Hutti says that there will likely be a cloudy start to Wednesday with skies clearing during the afternoon. With no blanket of clouds, temps into Thursday morning may be colder.
A Freeze Watch has been also been posted for our southernmost counties for early Thursday morning, where temps should dip below freezing for several hours.