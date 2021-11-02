‘Freeze Warning’ issued for St. Louis region tonight – May damage plumbing & plants

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Meteorologists are warning about freezing temperatures this week. The National Weather Service says that a freeze warning is in effect from midnight until 9:00 am Wednesday. Temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected.

The warning is for portions of Illinois, east-central Missouri. The freezing conditions could kill crops, other vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Meteorologist Angela Hutti says that there will likely be a cloudy start to Wednesday with skies clearing during the afternoon. With no blanket of clouds, temps into Thursday morning may be colder.

A Freeze Watch has been also been posted for our southernmost counties for early Thursday morning, where temps should dip below freezing for several hours.

Download our app for weather alerts:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News