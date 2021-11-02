‘Freeze Warning’ issued for St. Louis region tonight – May damage plumbing & plants

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Meteorologists are warning about freezing temperatures this week. The National Weather Service says that a freeze warning is in effect from midnight until 9:00 am Wednesday. Temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected.

The warning is for portions of Illinois, east-central Missouri. The freezing conditions could kill crops, other vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Meteorologist Angela Hutti says that there will likely be a cloudy start to Wednesday with skies clearing during the afternoon. With no blanket of clouds, temps into Thursday morning may be colder.

A Freeze Watch has been also been posted for our southernmost counties for early Thursday morning, where temps should dip below freezing for several hours.

Clouds return this evening and linger overnight. Those clouds will keep the most of the region from dropping below freezing overnight, the exception being north of I-70. We wake in the low to mid 30s. After a cloudy start Wednesday, skies will clear during the afternoon. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/8BnIao4Izv — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) November 2, 2021