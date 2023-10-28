ST. LOUIS – We still have a few days of October left, but it now feels a lot like late November. Gone are the seasonably warm temperatures that St. Louis had for much of the month.

A freeze warning will take effect for much of the Greater St. Louis Area from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.

Forecasts currently call for sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees. The freeze warning includes St. Louis City, many surrounding counties and other portions of eastern Missouri and western Illinois.

With a freeze warning ahead, make sure to plan ahead for crops and sensitive vegetation. It might also be time to test your home’s heat and plumbing.

Forecast through Monday

Thick clouds with periods of rain are likely Saturday evening. The rain will taper off to sprinkles or spot showers after midnight.

Temperatures will stay nearly steady tonight through midday Sunday in the middle 40s. There may be a few sprinkles around Sunday morning, but the best shot at soaking up rain will come Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

At the same time, temperatures will begin to fall from the mid-40s into the 30s by Sunday evening. It will be a wet, raw night for the St. Louis CITY SC playoff game Sunday night, scheduled to begin around 9 p.m.

Skies will clear out late Sunday, and by Monday morning, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low-30s. Another cold front will bring even colder air to the region late Monday into Tuesday before a slow warming trend for the rest of the week.