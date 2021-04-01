Freeze warning: Rural areas could see crop damage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One more night of sub-freezing temperatures is on the way. Winds will ease this evening. Pair that with clear skies and dry air, and area temperatures will drop into the upper 20s.
Away from the urban core of the region, out-the-door morning temperatures could fall into the mid-20s, leading to a hard freeze. Those more rural areas could see more flower, blossom, early season, crop damage. It is another night to protect tender vegetation.
Luckily, this is the end of the cold snap. On Friday, as the center of a high-pressure system slides eastward, our winds will turn southerly by sunset. Sunny with highs a but warmer tomorrow, highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temps really take off into the weekend, upper 60s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday. We enjoy sunshine through the Easter holiday weekend.