Freeze warning: Rural areas could see crop damage

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One more night of sub-freezing temperatures is on the way. Winds will ease this evening. Pair that with clear skies and dry air, and area temperatures will drop into the upper 20s.

Away from the urban core of the region, out-the-door morning temperatures could fall into the mid-20s, leading to a hard freeze. Those more rural areas could see more flower, blossom, early season, crop damage. It is another night to protect tender vegetation.  

Luckily, this is the end of the cold snap. On Friday, as the center of a high-pressure system slides eastward, our winds will turn southerly by sunset. Sunny with highs a but warmer tomorrow, highs in the mid to upper 50s.  Temps really take off into the weekend, upper 60s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday. We enjoy sunshine through the Easter holiday weekend.  

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News