Freezing drizzle Thursday morning will impact rush hour

ST. LOUIS – The Winter Storm Warning is still in effect until Thursday night.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning the St. Louis area will see freezing drizzle mixed with very light sleet and a little snow. This will keep roads VERY slick and definitely make for some surprise icy spots during the Thursday morning rush hour. Roads may be driveable, but you must approach with extreme caution!!!

The second wave will fly through the area and it will not spend more than a few hours in any one location. FOX 2 meteorologists expect areas north of St. Louis in the Blue Zone to see 1-2 inches of accumulation. Further south in the Pink Zone, FOX 2 meteorologists expect residents to see a quick-hitting burst of moderate to heavy sleet sometime around midday/early afternoon. There still appears to be potential for some thunderstorms with sleet downpours, but they will be fast-moving. Additional accumulations of sleet and snow to the south will be less than 1 inch.

Finally, even further south in the Red Zone, a mix of freezing rain and sleet is still expected to cause problems Thursday with about 1/10th inch of freezing rain and some sleet expected. St. Louis is expected to see the most significant winter weather of the day between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.