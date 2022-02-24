Freezing drizzle to prolong slick road conditions into Friday morning

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- State employees will notice a boost in their paychecks as soon as next month after the governor signed off Thursday on a multi-billion-dollar budget.

Almost half of that $4.5 billion budget is going to schools along. It also fully funds Missouri's Medicaid program for the rest of 2022 and includes the money to give all 50,000 state workers a pay raise.

"We were supposed to get this done before Feb. 1," said Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) said. "Let's get it done today."

The first bill signed by the governor this year, an emergency mid-year budget which includes a 5.5% cost of living adjustment for all state employees.

"Right now, we are racing to retain employees," Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, said. "If we can get it in faster now, then maybe we will retain employees that we were just losing to the market because we weren't at the market rate."

Missouri has the lowest-paid state workers in the nation, which is why Gov. Mike Parson recommended a 5.5% cost of living adjustment and $15 an hour minimum pay.

The House passed the legislation earlier this month. Their version only wanted to give $15 an hour to workers in direct care positions. Over in the Senate, members want to allow departments to decide how much an employee makes, which is what ended up passing.