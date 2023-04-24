ST. LOUIS – The second of two cold mornings is underway. Out the door temperatures Monday will be in the low to mid 30s with valleys and low-lying areas possibly dropping into the upper 20s. So it is a bundle up morning.

As high pressure slides east Monday, we’ll get into more of a southerly flow, and that will help warm us up. Temps will remain below average this week, but it will be milder than what we saw over the weekend. Highs in the low to mid 60s each day and lows in the mid 40s are expected.

Watching for rain Tuesday through Thursday, but most of that will stay just north or south of the St. Louis region. The best chance will be on Thursday. A cold front late Friday brings better rain chances into the weekend.