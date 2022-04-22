ST. LOUIS – A few showers linger north of St. Louis Friday morning as a warm front continues lifting north. Otherwise, the St. Louis area has mostly cloudy skies Friday morning which will give way to partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon with temperatures in the 80s.

So far, the warmest day of the year was in early March at 82. There’s a good chance we beat that today. It’ll be windy with southerly winds gusting to 25-30 mph. Friday night will be dry with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid-60s.

Saturday will be sunny, windy, and in the 80s once again. We bring in rain and storm chances for Sunday into Sunday night. The first half of the next work week will be spent mostly in the 60s.