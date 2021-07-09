Friday is calm with temps in 80s and 90s until thunderstorms hit this evening

ST. LOUIS – Friday morning into the afternoon will be calm with clouds and sunshine mixing, but the evening will bring severe storms.

By midday, the temperature will be in the 80s and reach the low-90s by late Friday afternoon.

Several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected Friday evening into the night. Heavy rain, strong winds, and intense lightning are the biggest concerns. The strongest storms are likely to arrive after sunset and continue into the night.

The wet weather will continue into the weekend with several rounds of rain and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s into the mid-80s over the weekend.

The above image is a threat map from the National Weather Service (NWS).

The greatest concern for the strongest storms will come down the Mississippi River from north to south out of Iowa late Friday evening. The counties inside the black outline are the ones the local NWS office is responsible for issuing warnings for. The warmer the colors get on the chart, means the greater the level of concern/risk.