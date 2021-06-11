Friday is the hottest day of the year with heat index near 100

ST. LOUIS – The area will experience the hottest weekend of the year so far with only a small chance for a spot storm or two Friday night and Saturday.

Friday’s temperatures will heat up quickly as it marches toward an afternoon high in the mid to upper-90s. The heat index will peak at near 100! 

Saturday will be a steamy one as well with highs in the low to mid-90s and there is a slight chance for a storm.

Sunday looks hot and dry. Heading into next week, after one more hot day Monday, cooler temperatures take control.

