ST. LOUIS – Friday broke the record with 103 degrees at St. Louis Lambert Airport for the hottest day of the year in St. Louis. The previous record for this date was 101 degrees in 1943.

The heat index today ranges from 113 to 118 degrees. An excessive heat warning remains is in effect until 10 p.m.

It’s been a brutal week for outdoor works, but many have been hard at work after several days of temperatures pushing triple-digits. FOX 2 spotted workers repairing roofs, pouring concrete and keeping their farms in top shape while battling the heat.

“It’s pretty hot when you’re on top of that fire, but we knew that coming today,” said Lou Helmsing, the president of Craftsmen Utility Trailer. Mentally, you just got to be prepared for it. Everybody is drinking plenty of water this morning, and drinking water even as we go throughout the day.”

Helmsing was on the blacktop standing over a grill, doing his annual BBQ for his customers.

“The date was set, and it happens to be a super hot day, but we’re making it through it,” said Helmsing. “It’s going to be hot on blacktop, concrete or grass. It doesn’t matter.”

One thing to consider for workers in future heat waves, when we talk about temperature and heat index values, that’s in the shade. For all of those workers out in the sun, it feels about ten to twenty degrees hotter.

Strong spot thunderstorms are possible in the St. Louis area Friday evening. There could be some isolated storms on Saturday too but temperatures will be cooler. Highs are expected to be 89 degrees with a low of 68. Sunday’s high will be around 82 degrees with a low of 66.