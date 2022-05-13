St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some storms have developed Friday morning along a stationary front over the Metro East into southeast Missouri. These storms are nearly stationary and produce heavy rain, small hail, and plenty of cloud to ground lightning. Wind gusts could reach about 40 mph. These storms should not last too long…hopefully they’ll dissipate as quickly as they developed.

Otherwise, Friday is expected to be very warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Scattered storms will once again begin developing this evening and continue into tonight. Initially, a few storms could be strong to severe and the wind is the main concern.

Storms linger into Saturday morning before coming to an end. Saturday will be cooler with highs in the mid-80s. Sun and clouds mix for the afternoon.

Additional storms will develop ahead of a cold front Sunday afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could also be strong to severe.