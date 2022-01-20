Frigid morning ties season’s coldest temp, deep cold holds into Friday

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS – As the St. Louis region awoke Thursday morning, temperatures were in the single digits. The official morning low temperature, which comes from Lambert Airport was 7, which ties the mark for coldest of the season. We also hit 7 back on Jan 7, 2022.

Morning low temperatures experienced on January 20, 2022

But it wasn’t just the thermometer reading. Northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph made it feel like the temperature was between -5 to -10 degrees.

Think this morning was cold? It could be even colder. The record low for January 20 is a full 25 degrees colder, -18 set in 1985.

Sunny skies but cold on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper teens. Temperatures overnight may be colder, forecasted Friday wake-up temperatures are around 6, but winds will be lighter, meaning the wind chill won’t be as cold. Winds swing to the south on Friday, and we’ll see temperature climb close to 30 in the afternoon.

Forecast for early Friday (1/21/22) morning temperatures: Posted Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

AAA is reminding drivers that bitter cold mornings like these also lead to crimes of opportunity in driveways and parking lots. Thieves often look for the exhaust of unattended vehicles that owners are warming up. Thieves can be off with your car in a matter of seconds.

AAA recommends the following tips to avoid becoming an auto theft victim:

Never leave a car unlocked and running to warm it up or while stopping for a quick cup of coffee. It only takes a moment for the opportunistic thief to jump inside and drive off.

Start the engine and allow it to idle only for the time it takes you to fasten your seat belt. This ensures that lubricating oil gets to all of the engine’s vital parts. Driving the car normally and avoiding hard acceleration brings the engine to a warmer temperature faster, and also reduces wear and exhaust emissions.

Use anti-theft or automatic tracking devices. If your vehicle wasn’t equipped with an alarm or hidden tracking device when purchased, have one installed.

Never leave your keys in your vehicle, even at a gas station or at home.

As the temperatures drop, St. Louis County Warming Shelter Services are open. They are being provided at Salvation Army Family Haven at 10740 Page. Those in need of the services can call #211 or the Salvation Army directly at 314-423-7770.

Heat-Up St. Louis, Inc., is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity that focuses on helping area elderly and disabled people, and low-income families, with their delinquent heating bills in Missouri and Illinois in the St. Louis region. If you need help or would like to aid their cause, please visit heatupstlouis.org.