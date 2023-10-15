ST. LOUIS — We have a few light showers out there this morning as a little wave works its way southeast across Missouri. Today will be another cool one, with highs maxing out in the upper 50s. Scattered light rain/sprinkles at times, breezy, and mostly cloudy.

Clouds may start to break up a little bit this afternoon and evening. Sprinkles come to an end this evening but tonight will still be a bit breezy and lows will fall to the low to mid-40s. On Monday, the metro (and most of the area) should see decent sunshine.

We’ll possibly have clouds move back into some of our south-central Illinois counties. Highs near 60. Temperatures climb to the low 70s by Wednesday and at least slight shower chances return late this week.