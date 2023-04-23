ST. LOUIS – We’ll still be dealing with some cloud cover Sunday at times, with temperature highs a bit warmer than Saturday in the mid to upper 50s.

Another concern for a frost and freeze Sunday night as temps fall back down into the low to mid 30s. A Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning will take place from 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Monday is looking better, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances increase later in the day on Tuesday, and last on and off through the rest of the work week. Temps through the week stay in the 60s.