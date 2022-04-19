ST. LOUIS – Tuesday morning sees a clear and cold start with areas of frost. The afternoon will be sunny with high temperatures in the 50s. Also, expect light winds. More clouds are expected Tuesday evening with some scattered showers at night.

Wednesday and Thursday will have milder temperatures with showers and some storms. Expect high temperatures in the 60s and 70s on those days.

It is looking warm and dry on Friday with temperatures in the 80s. The weekend is looking warm with rain Sunday. The highs will be in the 70s and 80s.