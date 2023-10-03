ST. LOUIS — Portions of the St. Louis area may see the first frost of the season this weekend. This is a little surprising, with temperatures near 90 degrees today. That’s just St. Louis weather. We will be going from 15 degrees above to 10 degrees below normal by Saturday. You will feel a real fall chill in the air this weekend.

Frost possible near St. Louis this weekend. Image from the National Weather Service

Meteorologist Chris Higgins reports that a new cold front will approach the area Wednesday, with a good chance for showers and storms by Wednesday night. Following the cold front will be some much cooler temperatures later in the week. Daily highs will dip into the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s near the city, and some 30s in outlying areas by the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, frost could develop if conditions are just right with clear and calm conditions. The most vulnerable areas will be valleys, rural areas, and open fields and pastures. Urban areas will stay significantly warmer and the frost risk there remains low.