St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS – We’re looking at a frosty start Monday morning with some light patchy fog, heavy frost on parked cars, and the potential for a light frosting of some bridges and overpasses – especially those over creeks and rivers.

Otherwise, the start to the week will be dry and mild. Temperatures will top off in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. A new weather system will bring a good chance for rain and even some thunderstorms for Wednesday night and Thursday.

Temps will briefly cool back to normal by the end of the week before warming up again next weekend.