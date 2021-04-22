Frosty start to Thursday before the warm-up begins

ST. LOUIS – There will be one last morning of frosty temperatures and near-record cold Thursday before the area starts to warm up again.

Thursday will be sunny and a bit warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. A few showers are possible late Thursday night with a low in the 40s.

A new storm will roll across the area Friday into Saturday bringing several rounds of light rain. High temperatures both days will be in the low 60s.

Sunday is shaping up as the pick day of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and temperatures nearing 70.

For early next week, how about high temperatures in the 80s Monday and Tuesday!