ST. LOUIS — St. Louis residents are going to have a great weekend. The weather today will be cooler, but there will be lots of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. As night falls, temperatures are expected to drop to the low 50s and high 40s, except in areas outside of STL. On Sunday, it will be sunny all day, and the temperature will slowly rise to the upper 70s, getting close to 80 degrees. During the work week, the weather stays quiet and nice, and the temperature goes back up into the 80s.

