Grab an umbrella Thursday and a jacket with temps reaching upper-50s

ST. LOUIS – Patchy light rain will spread over the region Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Rain will increase in coverage and intensity Thursday afternoon and be joined by a few thunderstorms. Some of the rain will be heavy and a few strong storms are possible well southeast of St. Louis. Temperatures Thursday will reach the upper 50s. The evening will bring a round of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds. The rain will end before midnight as the winds gradually settle. Low temperatures will dip into the low-40s.

Friday looks nice with temperatures in the 60s. The weekend will bring highs into the 70s Saturday with a few spotty late-day showers.

Sunday looks a bit cooler but still nice with highs near 60.