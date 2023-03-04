ST. LOUIS — Too much rain in too short of time. When that happens, we have issues around town – from water covered highways, to rising creeks, streams and rivers.

While the rain rolls out, there are some longer-lasting issues on area rivers. Some of them will reach pretty high levels over the weekend. If you have river property or interests, you will need to watch the water levels.

Dry time for a few days now, and that’s great for weekend events. We are excited about soccer Saturday, and the weather looks great. Sunday is dry too.