ST. LOUIS – Let’s watch for some river valley fog again Friday morning. The smoke plume has thinned and shifted west, so we should see the same hazy impacts as Thursday.

A clipper system is bringing some rain to western Missouri this Friday morning and a few clouds farther east. Some cloudiness may linger Friday. Still really nice, with highs around 80.

The weekend looks beautiful. Mostly clear skies, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front will move across the region Monday night into Tuesday morning, bringing scattered showers, our only rain chance in the outlook. Behind the front, we are even cooler, with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s.