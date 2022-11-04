ST. LOUIS – After a mild and seasonally-warm stretch to start November, some changes are coming to the St. Louis region Friday night.

St. Louis reached 83 degrees on Friday, surpassing a decades-long record of 82 degree from 1978. The warm weather Friday afternoon will serve as a catalyst for evening storms.

Some combinations of gusty winds, rain and possibly some thunder is expected for St. Louis City and many nearby counties Friday. The timetable looks a little different depending on location as a storm system makes way from the west.

Wind gusts could reach between 25 and 35 mph throughout the day. After sunset, some wind gusts could possibly exceed 40 mph as the main storm system and rainfall get closer.

The strongest winds are likely to be from around midnight through sunrise Saturday, and some radar projections show winds could exceed 50 mph during that time.

A wind advisory will take effect for many Metro East counties and some counties surrounding St. Louis City through Saturday morning.

The main threats are expected between 10 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday. Rainfall amounts could be 1/2 inch in some areas, though no severe flooding is expected at this time.

