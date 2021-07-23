Hazy, hot, and humid Friday with high temps in the low-90s

ST. LOUIS – Triple H weather will take us into the weekend… hazy, hot, and humid!

Temperatures will be in the 70s Friday morning and warm into the low-90s by the afternoon. The top heat index will climb to near 100. Friday night will be warm and humid with a low in the mid-70s along with some patchy fog.

Saturday will be a steamer with high temperatures in the mid-90s and have a top heat index over 100.  

Sunday will also be hot and humid but with a chance for a couple of isolated late-day storms.

Next week brings more heat but the chance for storms will pop up again by the middle of the week. 

