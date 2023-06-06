ST. LOUIS – Hazy sunshine again Tuesday due to wildfire smoke from eastern Canadian wildfires moving in on northeasterly winds. This will create a milky look to the sky and deeper orange sunrises and sets.

Temperature highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A cool front early Wednesday will bring scattered showers in the morning and some possible storms in the afternoon. Highs are set in the mid 80s. Rainfall amounts will be light, but we’ll take what we can get.

It’s going to be cooler and less humid Thursday and Friday. Next chance of rain come in Saturday night and Sunday.