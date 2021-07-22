Hazy sunshine and humidity Thursday with high temps near 90

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins:

ST. LOUIS – The slow and steady warm-up continues Thursday. Expect hazy sunshine and a hot and humid afternoon. Temperatures will warm to near 90 late Thursday afternoon. Expect the night to be clear and a bit humid with low temperatures in the 70s. 

Friday and Saturday will bring more of the same hazy, hot, and humid weather with highs in the 90s. 

There is a slight chance for a few isolated storms by Sunday afternoon and with scattered storms expected Sunday night into Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News