Hazy sunshine and humidity Thursday with high temps near 90

ST. LOUIS – The slow and steady warm-up continues Thursday. Expect hazy sunshine and a hot and humid afternoon. Temperatures will warm to near 90 late Thursday afternoon. Expect the night to be clear and a bit humid with low temperatures in the 70s.

Friday and Saturday will bring more of the same hazy, hot, and humid weather with highs in the 90s.

There is a slight chance for a few isolated storms by Sunday afternoon and with scattered storms expected Sunday night into Monday.