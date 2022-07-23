ST. LOUIS – It’s sunny and hot again Saturday morning with heat indexes of 105+ and hitting 110 in some areas.

Head Advisory continues through Sunday. It’s expected to be mostly clear Saturday night with lows around 80. Still hot for Sunday with highs around 100 and heat indexes to 105+. The chances of rain overall are low for Sunday, but a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out for the afternoon.

Rain chances increase late Sunday into Monday as a cold front moves in. This brings heat relief on Monday with highs only in the 80s and scattered showers and storms. Rain chances continue on and off through most of the work week due to a front nearby.