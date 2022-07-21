ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon Friday through Saturday. They say heat index values will be near or over 105°F across much of the area Friday and Saturday. The heat should peak on Saturday.

Tomorrow, highs back up to around 100 with a bit of a heat index factor. The weekend will be hotter with highs in the triple digits and heat indices 105-108.

Good news comes late in the weekend. By Sunday, we could maybe see a spot afternoon storm, but rain chances increase Sunday night as a slow-moving cold front begins to impact the area.

This pattern change will continue for the first half of the next week. Rain chances as the cold front slowly move through and occasionally stalls. Temperatures will be cooler, in the upper 80s and low 90s depending on the day.