Heat Advisory in effect, a few strong storms possible late this evening

ST. LOUIS – A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire region Thursday as heat index values reach 110.

Expect hazy, hot, and very humid conditions with high temperatures surging to near 100 by the afternoon and top heat index values around 110. There will be a bit of a breeze at times.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop Thursday evening with some gusty winds and brief bursts of heavy rain possible in a few spots.

Friday will be much cooler weather with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but more rain and storms are likely late Friday night into Saturday along with even cooler temperatures.

Sunday will definitely be the pick day of the weekend before resort weather takes over for next week!