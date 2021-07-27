Heat advisory in effect for Wednesday, high temps reach mid-90s Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – After a pleasant Tuesday morning of clear skies, temperatures will start to jump rapidly heading into the afternoon. The area can expect mainly sunny skies Tuesday with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid-90s. Tuesday night will be clear and warm with a low in the 70s.

A Heat Advisory is now in effect for Wednesday. It will be hot and humid with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-90s and a top heat index likely to exceed 100! It will be even hotter Thursday with highs approaching 100 and a top heat index over 105!

Fortunately, the heat is short-lived. Cooler and occasionally stormy weather moves in Thursday night and will last into the weekend.