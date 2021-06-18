Heat advisory in effect Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area will experience dangerous heat Friday with highs in the triple digits and heat indices around 105. Most likely, the area will set a new record high with the high forecasted at 102. The record was set in 1953 at 100 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The day will also be mostly sunny with a breezy southwesterly wind.

There is a slight chance of a spot storm Friday night. The evening will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with lows in the upper 70s to around 80.

The weekend will be a touch less hot with highs in the upper-90s and still humid with heat index values around 100 each day. There’s a chance for a few storms both days but there will be plenty of dry time.

A front looks to come through Monday bringing increased rain chances and relief from the heat.

Tuesday and Wednesday look fabulous with highs around 80.