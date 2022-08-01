ST. LOUIS – A heat advisory will be in effect in the St. Louis area this week.

The heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values are expected to be around 105 daily.

These temperatures will impact parts of south-central and southwest Illinois as well as parts of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri.

Monday’s high temperature will be in the mid-90s with a heat index between 100 and 105. Dewpoints will be in the low-70s. There will be enough instability for a few showers and storms to possibly move in late Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front that dips into the area late Monday evening.

On Tuesday, it’s expected to be hot and humid again but the forecast is still looking dry with a heat index again around 105.

Rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of the area’s next cold front. This will cool the area down a bit for the end of the work week.

The National Weather Service advises residents to stay safe while the heat advisory is in effect by wearing lightweight clothing, drinking plenty of water, avoiding strenuous activity, and being sure to not leave kids or pets in cars.